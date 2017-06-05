Petition in Madras court seeking to take issue of alleged attacks on...
June 09, Chennai: A public interest litigation petition has been filed in the Madras High Court today seeking that the issue of attacks on Tamil Nadu fishermen by Sri Lankan Navy be referred to International Court of Justice , according to a PTI report. When the PIL by an NGO came up, the first bench comprising Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice M Sunder directed Assistant Solicitor General Su Sreenivasan and state government pleader M K Subramanian to get instructions on the plea.
