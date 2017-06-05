Panicked Qatar shoppers stock up as G...

Panicked Qatar shoppers stock up as Gulf rift bites

Shoppers in Doha were taking no chances on Monday despite Qatari officials reassuring residents there was no need to panic after Saudi Arabia imposed a de facto food blockade.Qatar shares its only land border with Saudi Arabia, and relies heavily on food imports, much of it from Gulf countries. Arab nations including Saudi Arabia and Egypt on Monday cut ties with Qatar, accusing it of supporting extremism, in the biggest diplomatic crisis to hit the region in years.

