Pakistan continues relief and rescue ...

Pakistan continues relief and rescue operations in Sri Lanka

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Colombo Page

June 02, Colombo: In order to mitigate the post flood and mudslides situation in Sri Lanka, Pakistan Navy is actively participating in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Operations in Sri Lanka through deployment of Pakistan Navy Ship Zulfiquar with embarked Allouete helicopter since 30 May 2017 on the directive of the Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan High Commission said in a statement. On 31 May, Pakistani relief team established three Medical Camps across severely flood hit districts of Horana, Malwana and Raxapana and provided treatment to approximately 350 patients including women, children and elderly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) Mar '17 No Joking Here 21
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,842 • Total comments across all topics: 281,455,018

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC