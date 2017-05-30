Pakistan continues relief and rescue operations in Sri Lanka

June 02, Colombo: In order to mitigate the post flood and mudslides situation in Sri Lanka, Pakistan Navy is actively participating in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Operations in Sri Lanka through deployment of Pakistan Navy Ship Zulfiquar with embarked Allouete helicopter since 30 May 2017 on the directive of the Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan High Commission said in a statement. On 31 May, Pakistani relief team established three Medical Camps across severely flood hit districts of Horana, Malwana and Raxapana and provided treatment to approximately 350 patients including women, children and elderly.

