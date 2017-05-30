Pakistan continues relief and rescue operations in Sri Lanka
June 02, Colombo: In order to mitigate the post flood and mudslides situation in Sri Lanka, Pakistan Navy is actively participating in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Operations in Sri Lanka through deployment of Pakistan Navy Ship Zulfiquar with embarked Allouete helicopter since 30 May 2017 on the directive of the Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan High Commission said in a statement. On 31 May, Pakistani relief team established three Medical Camps across severely flood hit districts of Horana, Malwana and Raxapana and provided treatment to approximately 350 patients including women, children and elderly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|Mar '17
|No Joking Here
|21
|Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident
|Dec '16
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Wickramasinghe
|224
|Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|5
|Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10)
|Oct '16
|Hajara
|4
|Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08)
|Jan '16
|BLACKSHAMROCK
|41
|Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|luke
|966
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC