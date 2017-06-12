Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by three wick...

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by three wickets to seal semis spot

Cardiff, Jun 12 Skipper Sarfraz Ahmed cracked a gritty fifty as Pakistan notched up a three-wicket win over Sri Lanka in their must-win Group B match to enter the semifinals of the ICC Champions Trophy here today. Chasing a modest 237 to win, opener Fakhar Zaman slammed a 36-ball 50 at the top but Pakistan suffered an inexplicable collapse to slip to 162-7.

Chicago, IL

