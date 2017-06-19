Pakistan awards prestigious Jinnah Sc...

Pakistan awards prestigious Jinnah Scholarships for Sri Lankan Youth

June 23, Colombo: The Government of Pakistan through its High Commission in Sri Lanka has awarded scholarships to 170 bright Sri Lankan students of O' & A' levels under prestigious Jinnah Scholarship program worth Rs. 4.225 million.

Chicago, IL

