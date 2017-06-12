Pak Navy chief calls on top Sri Lankan leadership

Colombo, Jun 14 Sri Lanka today acknowledged Pakistan's "decisive role" in consolidating the country's integrity during the civil war with the LTTE as Pakistan's Navy chief Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah called on its top leadership. Admiral Zakaullah, who is on a five-day visit to Sri Lanka, today called on President Maithripala Sirisena at the President s official residence and Prime Minister Ranil Wickramasinghe.

