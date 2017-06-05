OIC Expresses Solidarity With Muslims...

OIC Expresses Solidarity With Muslims In Sri Lanka

12 hrs ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 -- The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation expressed its full solidarity and support for the Muslim community in Sri Lanka against the apparent rising trend of violence instigated by extremists which are spreading fear and mistrust among the population. OIC Secretary-General, Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen, in a statement said that the OIC regretted and was greatly concerned with recent reports of attacks on homes, businesses and mosques.

Chicago, IL

