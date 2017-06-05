OIC Expresses Solidarity With Muslims In Sri Lanka
KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 -- The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation expressed its full solidarity and support for the Muslim community in Sri Lanka against the apparent rising trend of violence instigated by extremists which are spreading fear and mistrust among the population. OIC Secretary-General, Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen, in a statement said that the OIC regretted and was greatly concerned with recent reports of attacks on homes, businesses and mosques.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|Mar '17
|No Joking Here
|21
|Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident
|Dec '16
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Wickramasinghe
|224
|Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|5
|Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10)
|Oct '16
|Hajara
|4
|Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08)
|Jan '16
|BLACKSHAMROCK
|41
|Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|luke
|966
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC