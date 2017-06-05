NPC workshop discusses Transitional J...

NPC workshop discusses Transitional Justice Mechanisms, New Constitution

Colombo Page

June 05, Colombo: A workshop held by the National Peace Council recently in Colombo discussed diverse topics on Transitional Justice Mechanisms, the New Constitution and the Referendum. Thirty two participants from 16 districts, including lawyers, doctors, principals, teachers and young entrepreneurs, attended a the workshop in Colombo.

Chicago, IL

