Mastercard lends support to World Food Programme's flood relief efforts in Sri Lanka
June 12, Colombo: Lending its support to the innumerable Sri Lankans affected by torrential rains, Mastercard announced that it has partnered with the United Nations World Food Programme's flood relief efforts in Sri Lanka. Silvio Barzi, Independent Director, Mastercard Inc., handed over a donation from the company to WFP Deputy Country Director Nguyen Duc Hoang recently.
