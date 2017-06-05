Malaysian officials lacked common courtesy: Vaiko
Chennai, June 10 - MDMK leader Vaiko, who was deported from Malaysia, said common courtesy was lacking in the way he was treated by the Malaysian immigration officials at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport. Speaking to reporters here on his arrival, Vaiko, when queried on whether he was treated like a criminal in Malaysia, said: It was not like that.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|Mar '17
|No Joking Here
|21
|Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident
|Dec '16
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Wickramasinghe
|224
|Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|5
|Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10)
|Oct '16
|Hajara
|4
|Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08)
|Jan '16
|BLACKSHAMROCK
|41
|Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|luke
|966
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC