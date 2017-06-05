Malaysian officials lacked common cou...

Malaysian officials lacked common courtesy: Vaiko

Chennai, June 10 - MDMK leader Vaiko, who was deported from Malaysia, said common courtesy was lacking in the way he was treated by the Malaysian immigration officials at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport. Speaking to reporters here on his arrival, Vaiko, when queried on whether he was treated like a criminal in Malaysia, said: It was not like that.

