Malaysia Airlines passenger criticise...

Malaysia Airlines passenger criticises police response

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

'If it were a real terrorist we would have been toast': Police under fire for taking 90 MINUTES to storm Malaysia Airlines flight after attempted hijacking - just days after Lindt siege inquest found cops were too slow Police have come under fire for taking 90 minutes to storm a Malaysia Airlines flight after a Sri Lankan man allegedly threatened to blow up the plane above Melbourne. Manodh Marks allegedly claimed to have a bomb as he rushed towards the cockpit door of flight MH128, just minutes after take-off at 11.11pm on Wednesday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) Mar '17 No Joking Here 21
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,842 • Total comments across all topics: 281,455,023

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC