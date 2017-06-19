Luck, By Chance: In a country divided...

Luck, By Chance: In a country divided by our differences, we stand as one in our superstitions

In an age when morality is the excuse of brigands, we should have Rational Studies as a subject in schools to foster a spirit of inquiry. Just as the new year dawned, the Rajasthan Education Minister, Vasudev Devnani, emphasised the "scientific significance" of cows to us - the cow is the only animal that inhales and exhales oxygen.

Chicago, IL

