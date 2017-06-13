Loved ones of missing persons from Sr...

Loved ones of missing persons from Sri Lankan civil war closer to answers

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: ABC News

Sri Lankan Tamils have welcomed an apparent presidential commitment to release a list of wartime 'disappeared' and detained persons, but have condemned the overall lack of reconciliation progress. The President yesterday met a group of Kilinochchi women who had staged a nearly four-month-long sit-in protest, seeking information on loved ones who disappeared during the country's bitter 26-year ethnic conflict.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) Mar '17 No Joking Here 21
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,361 • Total comments across all topics: 281,736,665

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC