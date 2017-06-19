LankaClear and JCBI partner to establ...

LankaClear and JCBI partner to establish National Card Scheme in Sri Lanka

LankaClear Limited , an organization incorporated in 2002 and owned by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka and all Licensed Commercial Banks operating in Sri Lanka, and JCB International Co., Ltd. , the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd. , announced on June 20th that both parties have entered into a strategic partnership for the establishment of the National Card Scheme to introduce the issuance of LankaPay-JCB co-branded cards and to jointly promote the acceptance of such cards with JCB payment solutions.

