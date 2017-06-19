Lanka court grants bail to 6 army men...

Lanka court grants bail to 6 army men in scribe assault case

Colombo, Jun 20 Six military intelligence personnel in Sri Lanka arrested for allegedly being involved in the assault and abduction of a prominent journalist in 2008 during the civil war against the LTTE were today granted bail by the high court here. The six army men, including a Major, were arrested in February following a probe by the Lankan police's criminal investigation department into the abduction and assault of Keith Noyahr, former deputy editor of English weekly newspaper 'The Nation', in May 2008.

