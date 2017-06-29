Kusal Perera to miss Zimbabwe tour du...

Kusal Perera to miss Zimbabwe tour due to hamstring injury

Sri Lanka 's explosive batsman Kusal Perera will be out of the Zimbabwe due to the hamstring injury that he picked up during ICC Champions Trophy earlier this month. Perera was one of the stars of Sri Lanka's win over India at The Oval.

