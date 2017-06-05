Korean community donate relief goods for Sri Lanka's flood victims and the bereaved families
June 06, Colombo: The Korean Businessmen's Association of Sri Lanka has donated relief goods worth of about Rs. 15 million to Sri Lanka Police on 02 June 2017, The Korean Embassy in Colombo said in a release.
