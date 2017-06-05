In Pictures: U.S. ROTC Cadets & Pacific Command Disaster Experts...

June 05, Colombo: The U.S. Army Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets and the Embassy's Pacific Command Augmentation Team are cleaning and repairing flood damage at schools in the Kalutara district in coordination with CMSE, the Disaster Management Centre, and local officials. The United States announced LKR 350 million in humanitarian assistance from the U.S. government and people to help victims of flooding and landslides in Sri Lanka.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.