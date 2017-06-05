ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Angelo Mathews happy to bring smile to faces of flood-affected Sri Lan...
London: Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews hopes that their victory against India in the Champions Trophy may just bring back smiles in the faces of their countrymen after the tragic times in recent past where hundreds of people lost their lives due to a devastating flood. "It was very pleasing for us to give them a win because we had some terrible times in the recent past, especially with losing a lot of lives due to floods and we are very grateful that we could give them a smile," the soft-spoken Sri Lanka skipper said at the post- match conference here last night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CricketCountry.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|Mar '17
|No Joking Here
|21
|Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident
|Dec '16
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Wickramasinghe
|224
|Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|5
|Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10)
|Oct '16
|Hajara
|4
|Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08)
|Jan '16
|BLACKSHAMROCK
|41
|Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|luke
|966
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC