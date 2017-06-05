ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Angelo Mat...

London: Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews hopes that their victory against India in the Champions Trophy may just bring back smiles in the faces of their countrymen after the tragic times in recent past where hundreds of people lost their lives due to a devastating flood. "It was very pleasing for us to give them a win because we had some terrible times in the recent past, especially with losing a lot of lives due to floods and we are very grateful that we could give them a smile," the soft-spoken Sri Lanka skipper said at the post- match conference here last night.

