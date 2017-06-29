Huawei vows to assist Sri Lanka's tra...

Huawei vows to assist Sri Lanka's transform into digitally empowered nation

Xinhuanet

Chinese multinational company Huawei on Wednesday vowed to strengthen Sri Lanka's digital economy and transform the island nation into a digitally empowered one. CEO of Huawei Sri Lanka, Shunli Wang, while unveiling a brand new center in capital Colombo in concurrence with the establishment of Customer Solutions Innovation and Integration Experience Center , said Sri Lanka is a potential market as it holds a unique geographic location in the Indian Ocean region and has the potential to connect to the rest of the world.

Chicago, IL

