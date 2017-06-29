Huawei vows to assist Sri Lanka's transform into digitally empowered nation

Chinese multinational company Huawei on Wednesday vowed to strengthen Sri Lanka's digital economy and transform the island nation into a digitally empowered one. CEO of Huawei Sri Lanka, Shunli Wang, while unveiling a brand new center in capital Colombo in concurrence with the establishment of Customer Solutions Innovation and Integration Experience Center , said Sri Lanka is a potential market as it holds a unique geographic location in the Indian Ocean region and has the potential to connect to the rest of the world.

