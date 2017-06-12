Helmut Kohl Fast Facts

Helmut Kohl Fast Facts

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: WICU12 Erie

Other Facts: Kohl worked for German reunification, campaigning in East Germany for the CDU party and getting NATO and the Soviet Union's approval. November 30, 1999 - Admits that he accepted anonymous political donations between 1993 and 1998, totaling more than $1 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) Mar '17 No Joking Here 21
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,471 • Total comments across all topics: 281,824,994

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC