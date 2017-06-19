Heavy rains expected in Sri Lanka

Colombo, June 23 - Heavy rains are expected in the southern part of Sri Lanka, leading to concerns that the country might be hit again by floods and landslides, an official said on Friday. Disaster Management Centre spokesman Pradeep Kodippily told Xinhua news agency that heavy rains ranging from 75 mm to 100 mm could occur and therefore people should remain vigilant.

