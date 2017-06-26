French Naval Ships 'Mistral' and 'Courbet' leave Sri Lanka
June 27, Colombo: The two French Naval Ships, 'Mistral' and 'Courbet' which arrived in Sri Lanka on a goodwill visit on 20th June, left from the Colombo harbor on Monday on completion of a successful tour. The naval vessel FNS Mistral has a complement of 431 including 56 officers while, there are 157 naval personnel onboard FNS Courbet together with 18 officers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|Mar '17
|No Joking Here
|21
|Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Wickramasinghe
|224
|Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|5
|Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10)
|Oct '16
|Hajara
|4
|Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08)
|Jan '16
|BLACKSHAMROCK
|41
|Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|luke
|966
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC