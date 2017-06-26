French Naval Ships 'Mistral' and 'Courbet' leave Sri Lanka

June 27, Colombo: The two French Naval Ships, 'Mistral' and 'Courbet' which arrived in Sri Lanka on a goodwill visit on 20th June, left from the Colombo harbor on Monday on completion of a successful tour. The naval vessel FNS Mistral has a complement of 431 including 56 officers while, there are 157 naval personnel onboard FNS Courbet together with 18 officers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.