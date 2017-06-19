Four Indian fishermen arrested in Sri Lanka
Colombo, June 22 The Sri Lankan Navy on Thursday announced it had arrested four Indian fishermen for illegally entering the country's territorial waters. Navy spokesperson Lt Commander Chaminda Walakuluge told Xinhua news agency that the arrests were made on Monday night.
