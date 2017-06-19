Floods, landslides cause nearly $45 million in damage to roads

Kamal Amaraweera, director of the maintenance and management unit at Sri Lanka's Road Development Authority, said that recent floods and landslides caused an estimated 6.8 billion Sri Lankan rupees worth of damage to the country's roads, News 1st Digital reported. The Galle, Matara, Kalutara and Ratnapura districts bore the brunt of the damage, Mr. Amaraweera said.

