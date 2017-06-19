Floods, landslides cause nearly $45 million in damage to roads
Kamal Amaraweera, director of the maintenance and management unit at Sri Lanka's Road Development Authority, said that recent floods and landslides caused an estimated 6.8 billion Sri Lankan rupees worth of damage to the country's roads, News 1st Digital reported. The Galle, Matara, Kalutara and Ratnapura districts bore the brunt of the damage, Mr. Amaraweera said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Insurance.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|Mar '17
|No Joking Here
|21
|Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident
|Dec '16
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Wickramasinghe
|224
|Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|5
|Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10)
|Oct '16
|Hajara
|4
|Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08)
|Jan '16
|BLACKSHAMROCK
|41
|Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|luke
|966
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC