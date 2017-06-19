Floods, landslides cause nearly $45 m...

Floods, landslides cause nearly $45 million in damage to roads

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Business Insurance

Kamal Amaraweera, director of the maintenance and management unit at Sri Lanka's Road Development Authority, said that recent floods and landslides caused an estimated 6.8 billion Sri Lankan rupees worth of damage to the country's roads, News 1st Digital reported. The Galle, Matara, Kalutara and Ratnapura districts bore the brunt of the damage, Mr. Amaraweera said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Insurance.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) Mar '17 No Joking Here 21
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,248 • Total comments across all topics: 281,874,361

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC