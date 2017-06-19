Fitch: More Interest-Rate Pressure fo...

Fitch: More Interest-Rate Pressure for Sri Lankan Corporates

COLOMBO, June 20 Fitch Ratings expects rising domestic interest rates to hurt Sri Lankan corporates over the next 12 months. Their borrowing costs have increased more than 200bp in the 12 months to March 2017 as the Central Bank of Sri Lanka increased policy rates by 125bp and the statutory reserve ratio by 150bp in an attempt to reign in aggressive credit growth.

Chicago, IL

