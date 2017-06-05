Fitch: Basel III Increases Capital Pr...

Fitch: Basel III Increases Capital Pressure for Sri Lankan Banks

Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: Reuters

LONDON, June 06 Sri Lankan banks are likely to come under increased capital pressure from Basel III-related requirements that take full effect at the start of 2019, Fitch Ratings says. We expect most banks will have to raise capital to meet the higher requirements, particularly if they are pursuing rapid growth.

