Finance Minister slams former president Mahinda Rajapaksa belittling GSP+ concession
June 14, Colombo: Finance and Mass Media Minister Mangala Samaraweera blasted former President Mahinda Rajapaksa for belittling the achievement of current government in regaining the European Union's Generalized Scheme of Preferences Plus tariff concession. Responding to the former president's claims that obtaining the GSP Plus facility is trivial, since Sri Lanka is very close to passing the threshold of an upper middle income country, Minster Samaraweera said, Mr. Rajapaksa is clearly trying to distort facts because he can't acknowledge the fact that the National Unity Government has in fact managed to obtain a formidable boost to Sri Lanka's economy.
