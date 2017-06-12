EU in Sri Lanka and ONUR organize photographic exhibition on reconciliation

June 16, Colombo: The Office for National Unity and Reconciliation , in partnership with the Delegation of the European Union to Sri Lanka and the Maldives, will present a photographic exhibition titled 'Hope' in September 2017. The initiative is a means for Sri Lankans to capture and share their ideas on what reconciliation means to them, in the context of reaching 70 years since Independence and the way forward towards a just and equitable society, the EU in Sri Lanka said in a release.

