Etisalat Introduces BlazeOn, Based on...

Etisalat Introduces BlazeOn, Based on Comptela s FWD Solution, to Nigerian Mobile Subscribers

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Business Wire

Following Etisalat's success in the Sri Lankan market, Etisalat Nigeria will now offer personalised, time-based mobile data packages using Comptel's FWD )-- Comptel Corporation today announced that Etisalat Nigeria is launching its time-based mobile data solution BlazeOn, powered by Comptel's FWD solution , in the Nigerian market. According to the Etisalat Nigeria's Director, Consumer Segment, Adeolu Dairo, "Most internet users in Nigeria don't know how much mobile data they consume while browsing or streaming.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) Mar '17 No Joking Here 21
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident (Dec '16) Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,588 • Total comments across all topics: 281,989,684

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC