Elephant in Sri Lankan Buddhist procession kills monk
Police spokesman Priyantha Jayakody said three elephants were walking in the procession Sunday night when one suddenly went on a rampage and attacked the monk in the coastal town of Kochchikade, about 42 kilometers north of Colombo. The 25-year-old monk died at a hospital early Monday.
