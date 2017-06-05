Elephant in Sri Lankan Buddhist proce...

Elephant in Sri Lankan Buddhist procession kills monk

Police spokesman Priyantha Jayakody said three elephants were walking in the procession Sunday night when one suddenly went on a rampage and attacked the monk in the coastal town of Kochchikade, about 42 kilometers north of Colombo. The 25-year-old monk died at a hospital early Monday.

