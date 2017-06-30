Drowning deaths of five men at Camber Sands down to 'misadventure', coroner concludes

The five friends, aged 18 to 27, drowned at Camber Sands, near Rye, in August last year just a month after two other men drowned at the same beach. The five friends who died last August 24 were Kenugen Saththiyanathan, 18, known as Ken, and his brother Kobikanthan Saththiyanathan, 22, known as Kobi, both of Normandy Way, Erith, south-east London, and their friends Nitharsan Ravi, 22, of Admaston Road, Plumstead, south-east London, Inthushan Sriskantharasa, 23, of Chadwell Road, Grays, Essex, and Gurushanth Srithavarajah, 27, of Elsa Road, Welling, south-east London.

