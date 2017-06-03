Chinese companies continue assisting ...

Chinese companies continue assisting Sri Lanka flood victims

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

The Colombo Port City Company and the Chinese owned Zhongtian Construction Group have delivered relief items to families affected by the major floods and landslides which hit Sri Lanka earlier this week. Representatives from the two companies on Friday visited the Pahiyangala Village, in southern Sri Lanka and handed over relief items to officials from the Disaster Management Center and the army, who thanked the two companies for their prompt assistance, at the Yatagampitiya Primary School which presently shelters some of the affected families.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) Mar '17 No Joking Here 21
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,095 • Total comments across all topics: 281,485,863

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC