Chinese companies continue assisting Sri Lanka flood victims

The Colombo Port City Company and the Chinese owned Zhongtian Construction Group have delivered relief items to families affected by the major floods and landslides which hit Sri Lanka earlier this week. Representatives from the two companies on Friday visited the Pahiyangala Village, in southern Sri Lanka and handed over relief items to officials from the Disaster Management Center and the army, who thanked the two companies for their prompt assistance, at the Yatagampitiya Primary School which presently shelters some of the affected families.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.