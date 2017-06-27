Chaos in Sri Lankan NP Council Should...

Chaos in Sri Lankan NP Council Should be Investigated by TNA Collision Partners.

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: World News Report

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recently there was a coup to remove the candidate who received the most votes among the Tamil NPC members, Chief Minister Vigneswaran. He was selected to be Chief Minister Candidate by all four Tamil parties: ITAK, EPRLF, PLOTE and TELO.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) Mar '17 No Joking Here 21
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident (Dec '16) Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,790 • Total comments across all topics: 282,075,758

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC