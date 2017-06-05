Canada provides humanitarian support to ongoing relief efforts in Sri Lanka

June 09, Colombo: In a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka, Ravi Karunanayake, High Commissioner of Canada to Sri Lanka, Shelley Whiting expressed condolences to the Government and people of Sri Lanka on behalf of the Government of Canada and announced a contribution of CAD 594,000 in support of the humanitarian relief efforts in response to the May 2017 natural disaster. This funding will support those most affected by the flooding and landslides that have led to tragic loss of life, injuries, missing people, displaced people and physical damages.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.