Canada committed to share experiences with Sri Lanka in creating an inclusive country - envoy

June 30, Colombo: As a close and longstanding friend, Canada remains committed to working with the Government of Sri Lanka in sharing its own experiences in creating an inclusive, peaceful and diverse country, Canada's High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Shelley Whiting says. In a message to celebrate the Canada Day on 1 July, the Canadian envoy said Canada and Sri Lanka have a long-standing bilateral partnership, a shared commitment to fundamental values and deep people-to-people ties.

