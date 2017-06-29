Canada committed to share experiences with Sri Lanka in creating an inclusive country - envoy
June 30, Colombo: As a close and longstanding friend, Canada remains committed to working with the Government of Sri Lanka in sharing its own experiences in creating an inclusive, peaceful and diverse country, Canada's High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Shelley Whiting says. In a message to celebrate the Canada Day on 1 July, the Canadian envoy said Canada and Sri Lanka have a long-standing bilateral partnership, a shared commitment to fundamental values and deep people-to-people ties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|Mar '17
|No Joking Here
|21
|Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Wickramasinghe
|224
|Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|5
|Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10)
|Oct '16
|Hajara
|4
|Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08)
|Jan '16
|BLACKSHAMROCK
|41
|Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|luke
|966
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC