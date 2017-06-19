Batticaloa District of Sri Lanka form...

Batticaloa District of Sri Lanka formally declared landmines Free

June 24, Colombo: Sri Lanka's landmine affected Batticaloa District of Eastern Province has formally been declared 'mine-free' eight years after the three-decade long war ended in the North and East. The formal declaration to mark 'The First Mine-Affected District of Sri Lanka Reaching a Level of Residual Risk' was signed and handed over by stakeholders during a ceremony held at Batticaloa District Secretariat premises on Wednesday , states army media.

