Bangladesh to donate US $500,000 for Sri Lanka flood victims
June 05, Colombo: Bangladesh government has decided to provide a cash assistance of US $500,000 to support the victims of recent flood and landslides in Sri Lanka, The Daily Star reported. Sri Lanka flood and landslides brought by the monsoon rains killed more than 220 people and caused severe damage to livelihood and properties of thousands.
