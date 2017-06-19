8 Indian fishermen arrested by SL Nav...

8 Indian fishermen arrested by SL Navy, TN govt fumes

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Times of India

NAGAPPTINAM/CHENNAI: Eight Tamil Nadu fishermen were arrested today by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly fishing in the territorial waters of the island country, drawing angry reaction from the state government which termed it as an "abduction". The fishermen from Nagapattinam were fishing near Paruthithurai when they were held by Lankan naval personnel who took them to Kangesanthurai port there.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) Mar '17 No Joking Here 21
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident (Dec '16) Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,502 • Total comments across all topics: 282,001,501

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC