8 Indian fishermen arrested by SL Navy, TN govt fumes

NAGAPPTINAM/CHENNAI: Eight Tamil Nadu fishermen were arrested today by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly fishing in the territorial waters of the island country, drawing angry reaction from the state government which termed it as an "abduction". The fishermen from Nagapattinam were fishing near Paruthithurai when they were held by Lankan naval personnel who took them to Kangesanthurai port there.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.