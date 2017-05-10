Youngsters hit the road for a first-h...

Youngsters hit the road for a first-hand taste of China's trade initiative

Visits to a tea plantation in Sri Lanka and orphanages in Cambodia are just two of the adventures they have experienced over the past year Hundreds of young Hongkongers have already taken their first steps on Beijing's "One Belt, One Road" development plan by exploring countries along the trading network. Joyce Xu Lok-yi, a 25-year-old University of Hong Kong graduate, had a taste of Sri Lanka's tea production and British colonial legacy when she joined a fact-finding tour in January with five other former and current students.

