Weekly wrap-up: Mudslides kill over t...

Weekly wrap-up: Mudslides kill over two dozen in Sri Lanka; Landslide ...

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: AccuWeather.com

Weekly wrap-up: Mudslides kill over two dozen in Sri Lanka; Landslide engulfs part of California's Pacific Coast Highway The country's Disaster Management Center said more than 7,800 persons are affected by the calamity, according to the Associated Press . The mudslides were triggered by heavy rain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AccuWeather.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) Mar '17 No Joking Here 22
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,965 • Total comments across all topics: 281,291,255

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC