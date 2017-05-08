Wasp nests removed in Sri Lanka ahead of Indian PM visit
The festival marks Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death. . Si Lankan navy soldiers in plain clothes carry decorative lanterns in a boat to place them in a lake surrounding the parliamentary complex on the eve of Vesak, or Buddha Purnima, festival in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, M... COLOMBO, Sri Lanka - Sri Lankan authorities have removed thousands of wasps from a tea growing region ahead of a visit this week by Indian prime minister Narendra Modi.
