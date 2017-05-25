UPDATE 1-Sri Lanka landslides, floods...

UPDATE 1-Sri Lanka landslides, floods death toll rises to 91; over 100 missing

58 min ago Read more: Reuters

Military officials work during a rescue mission at the site of a landslide in Bellana village in Kalutara, Sri Lanka May 26, 2017. Floods and landslides in Sri Lanka have killed at least 91 people while more than 100 are missing after torrential rain, officials said on Friday, as soldiers fanned out in boats and in helicopters to help with rescue operations.

Chicago, IL

