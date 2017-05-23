U.S. FY 2018 budget requests $ 2.88 million to support Sri Lanka's...

May 24, Washington, DC: The United States Department of State's FY 2018 budget requests a total of $2.88 million to support Sri Lankan government's demining and border control programs. Adhering to his "America First" agenda, the U.S. President Donald Trump has requested $37.6 billion for the Department of State and U.S. Agency for International Development budget in Fiscal Year 2018.

