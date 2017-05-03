TN resents arrest of 5 fishermen by L...

TN resents arrest of 5 fishermen by Lankan navy

Chennai: The Tamilnadu government objected to the arrest of five fishermen from the state by Sri Lanka, saying it can only be seen as an act to "derail" the diplomatic bids to resolve the issues pertaining to fishing. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday, Chief Minister K Palaniswami raised the April 30 arrests of the five fishermen, hailing from Thangachimadam in Rameswaram, by Lankan navy.

Chicago, IL

