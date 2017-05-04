Three suspects remanded for abducting child for ransom

May 07, Colombo: A Sri Lankan court has remanded the three suspects arrested for the abduction of a two-year-old child in Gampola for ransom. The Police found the two-year-old boy Rinaz Mohamed Salman, who was kidnapped at Gampola on May 2, unharmed at a house in Karadiya-naru area of Batticaloa yesterday.

