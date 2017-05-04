Three suspects remanded for abducting...

Three suspects remanded for abducting child for ransom

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Colombo Page

May 07, Colombo: A Sri Lankan court has remanded the three suspects arrested for the abduction of a two-year-old child in Gampola for ransom. The Police found the two-year-old boy Rinaz Mohamed Salman, who was kidnapped at Gampola on May 2, unharmed at a house in Karadiya-naru area of Batticaloa yesterday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) Mar '17 No Joking Here 22
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,233 • Total comments across all topics: 280,846,662

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC