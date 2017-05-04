Telangana CM congratulates ISRO for successful GSAT 9 launch
Hyderabad [Telangana], May 5 : Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday hailed the successful launch of GSAT 9 by the Indian Space Research Organisation . Rao said," I congratulate scientist at ISRO for the successful launch of GSAT 9 which will be beneficial to seven countries from the South Asian region."
