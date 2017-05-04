Telangana CM congratulates ISRO for s...

Telangana CM congratulates ISRO for successful GSAT 9 launch

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Newkerala.com

Hyderabad [Telangana], May 5 : Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday hailed the successful launch of GSAT 9 by the Indian Space Research Organisation . Rao said," I congratulate scientist at ISRO for the successful launch of GSAT 9 which will be beneficial to seven countries from the South Asian region."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) Mar '17 No Joking Here 22
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Boston Marathon
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,965 • Total comments across all topics: 280,824,677

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC