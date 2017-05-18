Tamil Nadu: Pro-Tamil activists detained at Marina beach
Police detaining pro-Tamil activists who tried to hold a memorial service for Tamil victims of the ethnic strife in Sri Lanka in 2009, in Chennai on Sunday. Scores of pro-Tamil activists were detained at the Marina here when they tried to hold a memorial for Tamil victims of the last leg of the RPT of the last leg of the Sri Lankan ethnic strife as the famed seashore is out of bounds to hold protests.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|Mar '17
|No Joking Here
|22
|Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident
|Dec '16
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Wickramasinghe
|224
|Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|5
|Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10)
|Oct '16
|Hajara
|4
|Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08)
|Jan '16
|BLACKSHAMROCK
|41
|Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|luke
|966
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC