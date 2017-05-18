Tamil Nadu: Pro-Tamil activists detai...

Tamil Nadu: Pro-Tamil activists detained at Marina beach

19 hrs ago Read more: The Indian Express

Police detaining pro-Tamil activists who tried to hold a memorial service for Tamil victims of the ethnic strife in Sri Lanka in 2009, in Chennai on Sunday. Scores of pro-Tamil activists were detained at the Marina here when they tried to hold a memorial for Tamil victims of the last leg of the RPT of the last leg of the Sri Lankan ethnic strife as the famed seashore is out of bounds to hold protests.

Chicago, IL

