Sun Ziyu, vice president of China Communications Construction Photo: Simon Song

Sun Ziyu, vice president of China Com...

China Communications Construction will build Colombo's CBD along its coastline by 2030, which will create 80,000 jobs. Initial investment is US$1.4 billion China is building a new city along Colombo's coastline that will become the city's central business district by 2030, creating 80,000 jobs for Sri Lankans, under the mainland's "One Belt, One Road" initiative.

