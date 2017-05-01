Student Shynee Hewavidana from Ashford writes letter to mum apologising for accent embarrassment
A university student from Ashford has penned an open letter to her mother, apologising for being embarrassed by her Asian accent when she was younger. Shynee Hewavidana, 20, recently published online the letter to her mum Ruvini, entitled "Dear Mum: I'm sorry I used to be embarrassed by your accent".
